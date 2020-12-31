Shigella; Vigilance order has been tightened in Ernakulam…

Kochi: With the confirmation of Shigella disease, the district administration has tightened the alert in Ernakulam. Shigella was diagnosed in a private hospital lab the previous day. The 56-year-old, who is being treated at a private hospital, is in a stable condition.

Two more people are under surveillance in the district. Though the results of their examination have not been released, the district administration has tightened vigilance. The food safety department has started inspections in all the hotels in the Chottanikkara area. The district health department has directed public and private hospitals to screen Shigella for those who present with symptoms such as fever and diarrhea.