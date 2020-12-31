State government issued guidelines for ‘New Year celebrations’

The Government of Karnataka has issued guidelines for New Year celebrations in the state. The Karnataka government has issued an order prohibiting planned parties between 30 December and 2 January at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places where people can gather for celebrating New Year. However, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs, and restaurants in carrying out dining in limited numbers.

In Bengaluru city the police has imposed restrictions under section 144. Bengaluru city police Commissioner Kamal Pant has said that restrictions will be in place on movement of vehicles in the city and flyovers will be blocked for traffic movement till the curfew ends. MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar in Bengaluru will be a no man zones tonight.

Also Read; Government imposes night curfew

“Planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs/pubs/restaurants or in any similar places have been prohibited from 30-12-2020 to 2-1-21 but those can operate as usual. Clubs/pubs and restaurants cannot host parties but can open for dining in limited numbers,” the government order stated.