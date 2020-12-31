Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends record high

On the last trading day of 2020, the stock indices closed without significant gains. The Sensex ended five points higher at 47,751.33. The Nifty was at 13,981.75. The Nifty may have crossed 14,000 during the day’s trading. Shares of 1764 companies were gainers and 1241 shares were losers on the BSE. 165 shares unchanged. In 2020, the Sensex jumped 16 percent. The Nifty gained 15 percent.

Major gainers were HDFC, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, Titan, HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki, and HDFC Bank. Shares of Nestle, ONGC, Powergrid Corp, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, SBI, and ITC also lost ground. The BSE mid-cap index gained 0.20 percent and the small-cap index 0.36 percent. The FMCG sector is at the forefront of losses. The index was down 0.4 percent. At the same time, the realty index gained more than one percent.

