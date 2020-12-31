CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates announced. Check it here

New Delhi: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be held from May 4 to June 10, Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal has said. Exam results will be announced before July 15. Practical exams will be held in March. The minister announced the dates through a live video on his social media accounts. Every year, the board exams used to begin from the month of February and end in March, and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started a bit late due to the pandemic, and classes were held online.

30 lakh students are going to appear for the CBSE exams 2021. Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wished students all the best for their exam preparations and a great new year ahead. He also lauded the teachers and parents of the students who will appear in CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams.

Also read: 10th class student shoots dead his classmate