10th class student shoots dead his classmate

Lucknow: A 10th class student was shot dead by his classmate in Lucknow. The incident took place in Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh. A dispute takes place over a classroom seat led to the murder. On Thursday, one of the students came to class with his uncle’s licensed gun after an altercation between the students on Wednesday.

He then shot the student who was arguing with him. The student who was shot, died instantly. He was shot three times in the head, chest, and abdomen. After the shooting, the student tried to run away but was caught by the teachers and handed over to the police. Senior police officer Santosh Kumar Singh said there was another locally-made gun in the student’s bag. Bulandshahr SSP, Santosh Kumar Singh, said, “The two apparently had a fight about sitting in class on Wednesday. The accused went home and stole a licensed revolver belonging to his uncle, who is in the army and currently home on leave. He came to class and shot the other student. He was taken into custody immediately.”

