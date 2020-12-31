“BYOB” ; Check out the best “New Year’s Eve” plan ever from Mumbai Police !!!

It’s New Year’s time and you must be actively organizing a party. If it is so, the Mumbai Police has a wonderful idea for the excellent plan tonight. In a new post on Twitter on December 31, Mumbai Police shared a great offer for your New Year’s Eve plan that you must believe.

Mumbai Police implied a great concept for your “31st party plans” in their post today. On Twitter, Mumbai Police shared a graphic that reads, “BYOB”. Make no mistake, because it means, “Be In Your Own Bedroom.” The hashtags that Mumbai Police added in their post are, “#SafetyFirstOn31st #StayHome #StaySafe #PartyResponsibly.”This would be the best way to celebrate amid novel coronavirus pandemic spread. India has registered over 1 crore novel coronavirus cases.

Check Mumbai Police’s post here:

Mumbai Police’s post, within a few hours after sharing, has gathered a lot of likes and retweets. People shared their views and opinions in the comments area of the post.