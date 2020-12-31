Strict restrictions have been imposed on New Year celebrations in the state

In the wake of the Covid expansion, the state-imposed strict restrictions on New Year celebrations. The proposal is to end all celebrations by ten o’clock tonight. The government said in a statement that the celebrations could only be held by following the Covid protocol.

From December 31 to January 4, all beaches will be open to the public only until 6 p.m. Access to the beach and its surroundings will be prohibited after 6 pm. Those arriving at the beach must leave the beach before 7 pm.