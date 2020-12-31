The number of extreme COVID-19 patients in the country is increasing, raising concerns

The growing number of extreme covid patients in the country is raising concerns. Five more cases are confirmed in India. This has brought the number of confirmed cases of extreme covid in the country to 25. The Centre has proposed to tighten the restrictions in this situation. The states have been instructed to impose restrictions on New Year’s eve celebrations.

While the extreme covid spread is a concern, the Centre is not considering tighter regulations like lockdown. Except in a few states, including Kerala, the rate of covid spread is lower than the previous one.

The Union Aviation Ministry extended the ban on flights from Britain to India and back till January 7. It has also been recommended to resume service simultaneously after January 7 with strict restrictions.