Union government declarers this state as ‘disturbed area’ for six months

The Union Government has declared a state in India as a “disturbed area” for six months. The government has declared the entire state of Nagaland a “disturbed area” for six months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. Nagaland has been under the coverage of the AFSPA for almost six decades.

“Whereas the Central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in the aid of civil power is necessary”, a notification issued by the government said.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No 28 of 1958) the Central government hereby declares that whole of the State of Nagaland to be ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 30th December, 2020 for the purpose of the said Act,” the notification further said.