Woman recreates wedding for grandma as she missed the wedding ceremony due to COVID

When Amber Rose and Nate Sotro, both U.S. citizens, got married in September, very few people were able to attend the ceremony. The ceremony was held in the presence of only close relatives as the Covid threat persisted. Rose’s grandmother was still grieving for those who could not witness the wedding that day. She was forced to confine herself to the privacy of her home as doctors objected to her age.

But the technique Rose invented to change her grandmother’s grief is now the main topic of discussion on social media. Rose delighted her grandmother by completely recreating the wedding at home. Rose’s unexpected wedding reunion was over the Christmas holidays. Rose once again wore her wedding dress in a white gown. Rose also revived the traditional father-daughter dance at weddings. Grandmother’s eyes filled with joy as Rose and her father sang “I Love Her First”. The caption provided by Rose, who posted a video of the incident on social media, was also notable.

Also read: “Viral Food” ; Tsunami Cakes are setting new trends in social media, See the making process!!!