Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ‘most popular global leader’: Survey results out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ‘most popular global leader’. A survey carried out by an international data firm’ Morning Consult’ has revealed this. The US-based survey research firm tracked the approval rating for government leaders in 13 countries– Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, The United Kingdom, The United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the top of the list of global leaders with 55% points. Prime Minister Modi is the only global leader whose rating remained on top amid the coronavirus situation. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador scored 29 and the just ahead of the Australian Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison scored 27.

US President Donald Trump is at the ninth position with minus 15 points. French President Emmanuel Macron is standing at last place with minus 25 rating points.