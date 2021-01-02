BJP president JP Nadda to visit state on January 9

BJP national President JP Nadda will visit West Bengal again. The BJP leader will visit West Bengal on January 9. Nadda will visit Birbhum district in West Bengal. He will hold a road show in Birbhum. Nadda will also meet senior leaders of the party in the state.

Nadda is expected to attend a BJP-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) coordination meeting in Ahmedabad from January 5 to 7. The meeting will be presided over by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Nadda wil also visit Assam later in January.

Nadda had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 13 upon his return from West Bengal. He had been in isolation and home quarantine. Nadda was tested negative on January 1.