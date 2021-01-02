BREAKING NEWS: Congress leader passed away

Congress veteran and former Union Home Minister Buta Singh passed away at the age of 86 today morning.

Buta Singh is an Indian politician and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress. He was the Union Home Minister of India, Governor of Bihar and was chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2007 to 2010.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “Sad to learn about the demise of former union minister, senior Congress leader and former MP from Rajasthan, Shri Buta Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.”