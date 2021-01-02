Did you know that dalia can have weight management benefits? Here is what you need to know about this grain

Vegetable dalia is a great breakfast recipe with broken wheat cooked in water along with vegetables and seasonings. A fiber-rich and energy-giving vegetable dalia are quite simple to prepare and also delicious when served hot with chopped coriander leaves as garnish.

Dalia is high in protein, fiber and B vitamins, all of which are important for weight loss. Having a bowlful of vegetable dalia can help in keeping you satiated for longer. Eating dalia in the night for weight loss is a good option. Dalia is easy for cooking and digestion purpose. According to ayurvedic shastra, night food should be taken which is easy for digestion purposes which decreases extra fat in the body.

Dalia is considered to be one of the simplest and healthy food, low in fat & cholesterol, high in iron & fiber, good in carbs. Often recommended to growing up kids or people recovering from illness. There are 286 calories in 2 cups of vegetable dalia.