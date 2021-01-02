Elections are over and food kits are not available, 21 lakh cardholders with complaint…

Thrissur: 21 lakh ration card holders complained that they did not get food kits for the month of December after the elections. The total number of ration cards in Kerala is 88,92,868.Of these, 62,65,000 received kits in December. The remaining 21,35,000 are still left.

Most of the card holders in Kollam, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts got the kit. According to Supply Co. officials, the shortage of atta and coconut oil has hampered the supply of kits. But the ration shop owners also complained that they were not getting the kits they needed. The shopkeepers also say that this is causing a dispute with the cardholders.

Supplyco officials say 80,22,613 kits were delivered in November, but many still have kits to receive. The December kit distribution has been extended to January 9 amid complaints about the distribution of food kits.