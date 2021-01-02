Expert committee recommends emergency use for India’s Covaxin….

New Delhi: A panel of experts has recommended the approval of Covaxin, India’s indigenously developed Covid vaccine.

Covaxin is a covid vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech in association with ICMR. 10 million doses of Covaxin have already been prepared. It is expected to produce 300 million doses of vaccine a year. Of this, the first 100 million will be distributed in India alone. India has already spent $60-70 million on the development of covid vaccine.

The panel of experts had yesterday recommended that the Serum Institute of India had approved the immediate use of the Covishield wax. The Covishield was developed by the Serum Institute in Pune in collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca. It is reported that the Covishield Institute has prepared a 50 million dose serum.