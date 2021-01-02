Ghee is a healthy source of saturated fats. Know the health benefits and nutrition facts of ghee

Ghee is a healthy source of saturated fats that can deliver many vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to the body. A kind of clarified butter, ghee is made by simmering butter until it reaches a high temperature of around 485°F. At this temperature, milk solids and water get separated leaving behind a light-colored liquid called ghee.

Ghee, or commonly referred to as clarified butter, is a dietary source of fat traditionally used in Indian cooking. And while you won’t see jars of it at most grocery stores, ghee can easily be made at home. Ghee benefits include improving digestion, reducing inflammation, promoting weight loss and strengthening the bones. Compared to butter, it has a higher smoke point, more intense flavor, and a greater amount of short- and medium-chain fatty acids — not to mention a host of ghee benefits.

While ghee takes longer to make than some other types of clarified butter, it retains more vitamins and nutrients thanks to its low-heat preparation, he says. Specifically, ghee is a source of vitamin E, vitamin A, antioxidants and other organic compounds, many of which would be broken down or destroyed if boiled at higher temps.