” How can I trust BJP’s vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine”: Former Chief Minister

Samajwadi party president and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has ignited controversy by saying that he will take Covid-19 vaccine. The SP leader has also said that how can he trust the vaccine of BJP.

“I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine”, said Akhilesh Yadav.

“Why cold-chain and refrigerators for vaccine now? This government was warding off Covid by clanging plates, claps, and hovering helicopters over hospitals”, said the former CM.

The Uttar Pradesh government has earlier conducted a dry run for Covid-19 vaccine. The union government has announced that the vaccination for coronavirus infection will begin soon in the country. An expert panel appointed by the union government has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use.

The ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has reacted sharply to Yadav’s statement. “He is talking as if he is a coronavirus himself. He doesn’t have the sense that the vaccine has been prepared by pharmaceutical companies with support from the government,” said BJP leader Anila Singh.

“What can be more unfortunate than a young leader linking Covid-19 vaccine with a political party. It shows Akhilesh Yadav can’t think above politics,” said union minister Anurag Thakur.