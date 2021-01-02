“ If you are a Hindu, then it is natural that you are a patriot” : RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that a person born into Hindusim can never be an ‘anti-national’. Bhagwat said that for Hindus, the love for the country flowed from their dharma. The RSS chief said this remarks during the remarks the book launch of Making of a Hindu Patriot: Background of Gandhiji’s Hind Swaraj, written by JK Bajaj and MD Srinivas.

“If someone is Hindu, he has to be patriotic, that will be his or her basic character and nature. At times you may have to awaken his or her patriotism but he [Hindu] can never be anti-India. But we have to be conscious of the fact that if one loves his country it doesn’t mean land only, it means its people, rivers, culture, traditions and everything”, said Mohan Bhagwat.

“Gandhi ji has said my patriotism comes from my dharma. If you are a Hindu, then it is natural that you are a patriot”, he added.

“ Difference does not mean separatism and Gandhiji has suggested that Hinduism is the religion of all religions. A country is more than just land but when we say rashtra (nation) it means everything including the forest, the rivers and all living beings. You cannot understand what Swaraj is, till you understand swadharma,” said the RSS chief.