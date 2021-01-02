India will be the first country to get four Covid vaccines- Prakash Javadekar…

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that India will be the only country to have developed four vaccines against Covid 19. His statement came amid a dry run of vaccine distribution in all states of the country.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are approved for immediate use in the United Kingdom and Pfizer in the United States. But three vaccines have been applied in India. He said the request of one vaccine manufacturer would also be received and that there was a situation in India where multiple vaccines were available for immediate use.

Covishield, which is being developed by Oxford, AstraZeneca and Serum Institute, is developing six vaccines in India, including Covaxin, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR. ZyCOV-D, manufactured by Cadila Healthcare, Ahmedabad, and VX-CoV2373, developed by Serum Institute and Novavax, are in the testing phase.