Indian Railway announces a ‘happy news’ for passengers

The Indian Railway has announced a ‘happy news’ for all passengers in Kerala. The Southern Railway has announced the good news for all commuters in Kerala.

The Southern Railway announced that two more train services will resume operation. Mangalore- Nagarkovil Eranadu Express and Mangalore Central- Coimbatore express will start operations.

Ernad Express will start running from January 6 and Mangalore Central- Coimbatore Express will start operation from January 7. These two trains are daily services. Only reservation coaches will be available in these trains.

Ernad Express will leave Mangalore at 7.20 am and will reach at Nagarkovil at 11.20 pm. The train will leave Nagarkovil at 2 am and will reach Mangalore at 6 pm. Mangalore Central- Coimbatore Express leaves Mangalore at 9 am and will reach Coimbatore at 7.55 pm. The train will leave Coimbatore at 7.55 am and will reach at Mangalore ar 6 pm.