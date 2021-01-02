ISL: Mumbai City FC defeated Kerala Blasters

In football, the Mumbai City FC has defeated Kerala Blaster in a crucial match in the Indian Super League. Mumbai City FC defeated Kerala Blasters by 2-0 at the GMC Stadium.
By this victory, the Mumbai City FC reclaimed the top spot in the Indian Super League. For Mumbai City, Adam Le Fondre (3’ ) and Hugo Boumous (11’) has cored the goals. Both the goals came in the first half of the match.
Both teams made a couple of changes to their line-ups, Boumous and Mandar Rao Dessai returned to Sergio Lobera’s starting XI while for Kerala, Costa Nhamoinesu and Lalthathanga Khawlhring were named ahead of Abdul Hakku and Rahul KP.
