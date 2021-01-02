Israel ahead in vaccine distribution; More than 10 lakh people have been vaccinated….

JERUSALEM: Israel has vaccinated more than 10 million people against the Covid 19 vaccine. Israel is the most vaccinated country in the world.

The Covid vaccination campaign began in Israel on December 19. Israel has approved the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is given to about 150,000 people a day. The vaccine is initially available to people over the age of 60 and health workers. People are selected for the first stage with the help of the health care system.

Benjamin Netanyahu announced by February that Israel would survive Covid 19. Israel is currently in its third national lockdown.