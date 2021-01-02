Several birds have died in firework pollution that took place as part of the New Year celebrations….

ROME: Birds have died in masses following a New Year’s Eve celebration. Many birds have died on the roads and in the railway station in Rome. The animal rights groups have blamed New Year’s firework celebration for the birds’ massacre.

It is not clear why the birds died. But as part of the New Year celebrations, loud fireworks were exploded. Activists from an animal rights group say the sound of firecrackers may have caused the birds to die. According to the activists, it is common for firecrackers to be endangering animals and birds. But she said it was unusual for birds to die in masses. The organization has asked the authorities to stop selling and exploding firecrackers as it poses a threat to animals and birds.