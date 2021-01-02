A state government has permitted all shops and other commercial establishments in the state to open 24×7. Karnataka state government has announced that all shops and other commercial establishments in the state employing 10 or more people can operate 24 hours all days of the year for the next three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 11 read with sub section (2) of section 12 of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1961 (Karnataka Act 08 of 1962) and in partial modification of notifications issued in this behalf, the Government of Karnataka after holding an enquiry as required under sub section (2) of section 11 hereby permits all Shops and Commercial Establishments in the State employing ten or more persons to be open on 24 X 7 basis on all days of the year for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette subject to the provisions of sub section (3) of section 12”, said the government order.

Also Read; Union government to raise the legal age of smoking

“All employers shall not require or allow any person employed to work therein for more than eight hours in any day and forty-eight hours in any week and the period of work including overtime shall not exceed ten hours in any day,” the government notification read.

The government also instructed that women employees shall not be allowed to work beyond 8.00 pm on any day in normal circumstances.