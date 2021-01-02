Tata Motors to unveil its SUV ‘ Gravitas’: Know the features and price

India’s most popular automobile company, Tata Motors has announced that it will unveil its latest SUV on January 26. Tata Motors will unveil its Gravitas on Republic Day (January 26). Gravitas was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year.

Gravitas is powered with a 170bhp 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. The motor is capable of producing 170PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak twisting force. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

Tata Gravitas car will be introduced in 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. Gravitas is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, 9-speaker sound system, and a 6-way powered driver seat. The SUV likely to priced at Rs.18 to 23 lakhs.