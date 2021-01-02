UAE announced official list of public- and private-sector holidays

The official list of public- and private-sector holidays in 2021 has been announced in UAE. Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in UAE has announced the list of holidays. Earlier, the UAE cabinet has approved the official holidays for public and private sectors for 2021 and 2022.

The UAE had released a list of official private- and public-sector holidays for 2021 and 2022 recently. According to the list, the UAE residents will enjoy between 14 and 15 holidays in 2021, depending on moon sighting.

The first long holiday will happen in May 2021, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. In 2021, the Eid Al Fitr holidays is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, according to the Islamic calendar. This means, UAE residents can enjoy five days off if Ramadan has 30 days; and four if the holy month lasts 29 days.

The dates are expected to be from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15 (subject to moon sighting). It is expected that the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Monday, April 12, and end on Wednesday, May 12.

Here is the full list of holidays:

January 1: New Year

Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3: Eid Al Fitr

Zul Hijjah 9: Arafah Day

Zul Hijjah 10 to 12: Eid Al Adha

August 12: Islamic New Year

October 21: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

Here is the full list of holidays for 2022:

January 1: New Year

Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3: Eid Al Fitr

Zul Hijjah 9: Arafah Day

Zul Hijjah 10 to 12: Eid Al Adha

July 30: Islamic New Year

October 8: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day