Union Health Ministry issues new guidelines

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued new standard operating procedure (SOP). The Ministry has issued the new guidelines on Saturday for all passengers coming from England to India.

As per the new guidelines, all passengers coming from the UK between January 8 and January 30 would be subjected to self-paid Covid-19 tests on arrival. Also, all passengers arriving from England would have to bring his or her Covid-19 negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey.

“Airlines to ensure the availability of negative test report before allowing the passenger to board the flight. Passengers testing positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit coordinated by the respective state health authorities,” the SOP said.

The new guidelines were issued as the union government has decided to resume flight operations from and to England from January, 8. From January 8, only 30 flights per week will allowed to operate between India and the UK. India had suspended all flights to and from the UK from December 23 to 31. Later, the suspension was extended till January 7.