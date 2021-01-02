Woman pays Rs 50,000 for eating “NOTHING”!!!

Bengaluru; Savita Sharma from Yelachenahalli in Bengaluru had to spend around 12 cents, which was a large sum of Rs 50,000, without eating anything. Last week, she chose to request a meal after coming over with an attractive offer on Facebook. The address was that of a Sadashivanagar restaurant, Bengaluru. As per the reports, it proposed two free thalis at the cost of one for Rs 250.

Savita dialed the number provided in the advertisement and asked to benefit the offer and set her order. The individual on the other end told her to spend Rs 10 as an advance payment, added that she would have to complete the remaining amount after the delivery of the food.

She obtained a link to begin the payment, and Savita shared her debit card information and PIN without perceiving any trouble. She received a spectacular fright within the next few minutes through an SMS, notifying her that Rs 49,996 had been transferred from her account. The number was located switched off when she attempted to call. The meal that promised to be deliciously reasonable twisted out to be nightmarishly costly.