Xiaomi has stopped rolling out the Android 11 update for Mi A3. Read more!!!

Xiaomi has ended rolling out the Android 11 update for Mi A3, which caused bricking of the phone. Various users informed the problem on social media platforms including Reddit, following the update that was published earlier this week.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is the Chinese manufacturer’s most current Android One smartphone, and it was a pretty solid if unspectacular device at launch. The phone launched with Android Pie and is now receiving Android 11, but it seems like you really should wait before hitting that ‘update’ button.

An affected user tweeted, “My Mi A3 was dead after downloading Android 11.” “I visited your service center. They are unable to fix my phone.” The company said, “It has come to our notice that few users of Mi A3 are facing issues with the recent OTA update of Android 11.” “While the rollout has been stopped already at our end, our teams are working towards resolving the issue at the earliest. Customer experience is our topmost priority and we regret the inconvenience caused. We will keep all users updated on the next steps.” Xiaomi made Mi A3 as its last phone based on Google’s Android One program in 2019. Being an Android One model, the phone was assumed to obtain speedy and bug-free updates. This has, however, not been the case if we look at previous records.