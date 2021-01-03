16 dead in roof collapse at cremation ground

In a tragic incident, at least 16 people lost their lives as a roof at a crematorium collapsed on Sunday. The accident took place at a cremation ground in Muradnagar in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Police and National Disaster Response Force rescued 32 people trapped trapped under the rubble. Some people are feared trapped while the rescue operations are still on. Local police and fire department are present at the site.

As per reports, people were gathered at the crematorium to attend funeral of a family member. They had taken shelter under the roof amid rainfall. It was then the roof caved in, leaving over a dozen trapped.