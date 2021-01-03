‘After 2021, Alipore Central Jail will be Trinamool Congress party office’: Union Minister

BJP MP from West Bengal and union Minister. Babul Supriyo said that after 2021, the Alipore Central Jail will be the Trinamool Congress office. The BJP leader said this while addressing a BJP rally in Mahishadal.

“Alipore jail is also painted blue and white. It is good as everyone from TMC will be inside in 2021, it can be their party office”, said the BJP leader. “TMC is a bad company. A storm is approaching that will blow TMC completely. I urge all who joined us from TMC to work hard together as a family,” added he.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021. At present the ruling TMC has 222 seats. BJP has rose to the main opposition party in the state winning 18 seats in the general elections held in 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the State of West Bengal yet again in the last week of January, on the 29th and 30th of January 2021. BJP President JP Nadda will visit Birbhum district for a roadshow in January 9.