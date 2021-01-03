Assembly elections; BJP will capture more than 10 seats, report says

The BJP has won the local elections. This campaign will be clearly aroused in the coming assembly elections. The BJP is hoping to make a clear stride in the assembly elections. K. S. The Kerala yatra led by K Surendran will begin in February.

Currently, BJP only has Nemam. Besides, the BJP is likely to win more than 10 seats. The BJP leadership hopes to maintain Nemam and ensure victory in 10 constituencies including Vattiyaurkavu, Malampuzha, Mancheswaram, Thrissur and Konni.

The leadership is in the process of deciding the candidates for the 40 assembly seats. According to reports, state president K Surendran may be considered in Konni and National Vice President AP Abdullah Kutty in Kasarag. The matter is yet to be finalized.