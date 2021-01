The school will be renovated from tomorrow in the colleges and campuses of Kerala. The classes will be conducted by following the covid protocol with 50 percent of students. The working time has been extended from 8.30am to 5.00pm.

The class time should be adjusted to five hours for one student. The classes can be recruited as batches. Saturday will be the working day. The class is starting for fifth and sixth-semester undergraduate students and for PG students.