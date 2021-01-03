Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 97.57% in Saudi Arabia

Recovery rate has reached at 97.57% in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. Meanwhile, 82 new coronavirus cases has reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 363,061.

180 new recoveries along with 7 new deaths were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries has rised to 354,443. The death toll stands at 6246.

At present there are 2372 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this, 358 are in critical care.