“DC car scam”; Dilip Chhabria’s son & sister becomes accused after their father’s arrest !!!

India’s prominent car designer Dilip Chhabria’s son Bonito and sister Kanchan, including two directors of his company DCDPL, Choclingam Kathiravan and Sethraman Selvara, have been indicated as enjoyed charged in the multi-crore interstate car financing fraud.The Mumbai Police has arrested Dilip Chhabria for his plausible part in the offense. On Saturday, Dilip Chhabria was made before a magistrate’s court where his police guardianship was prolonged till January 7.In its remand document, the crime intelligence unit stated that Dilip Chhabria has presumed to be defrauded an Indian cricketer and a Bollywood actor which requires to be comprehensively investigated.

The police asserted to have acquired details that 16 registration numbers of DC Avanti cars are reported on one engine, and Dilip Chhabria required to be examined in this reference. A probe is also to be brought out at Dilip Chhabria Desings Pvt Ltd (DCDPL) workshops in Pune and Gurugram.

According to the crime branch, a finance company stated that DCDPL abode loans from it on 41 DC Avanti cars, but 16 cars were never registered. Officers will examine Dilip Chhabria on these 16 cars. The finance company also notified the police that some DC Avanti cars were professed as collateral with it. DCDPL went on to vow the same cars with other banks and financial organizations which amounts to infidelity.Dilip Chhabria’s lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, however, informed the court on Saturday that the case was noted at the behalf of DCDPL’s majority shareholder Kiran Kumar of Lalita Jewellers, who is trying to arm-twist Dilip Chhabria, but no action was being taken against him.

Case histories say DCDPL posed as a client of cars manufactured by its own company and took considerable loans on each car before trading them to a third party. As per police analysis, the car designer generated the government a loss of at least Rs 40 crore by not paying customs duties, GST, and other surcharges.The fraud was excavated when the crime branch seized the proprietorof one such car, a two-seater DC Avanti. The owner of the said car delivered genuine documents but probe disclosed another car in Haryana had the same engine and chassis numbers.