“Doctor in critical stage after receiving Pfizer Covid vaccine” ; Experiences difficulty breathing and a skin rash

Mexico; Mexican sources stated that they are examining the issue of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after obtaining the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctor was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she underwent outbreaks, difficulty breathing, and a skin rash.” The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis,” the Health Ministry said in a notification emitted on Friday night. Encephalomyelitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

The ministry added that the doctor has a record of allergic retorts and said that there is no proof from clinical ordeals that anyone has generated an inflammation of the brain after the vaccine’s application. Pfizer and BioNTech could not instantly be reached for remark. More than 126,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Mexico. The country began circulating the first round of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers on Dec. 24.