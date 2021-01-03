Every Indian can be proud of the fact that the Covid vaccine has become a reality; Prime Minister

PM Modi says every Indian should be proud that the two vaccines that were approved for emergency use in the country were manufactured in India. This shows the Indian scientific community’s desire to fulfill the dream of self-reliance in India, he said.

The Drugs Control General of India has approved the covid vaccines covishield and covaccine. This will initiate vaccination activities in the country.

Covishield, a serum institute of India, is a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Covaccine is an indigenously developed vaccine in association with Bharat Biotech ICMR in Hyderabad.