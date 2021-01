Forest minister’s car meets accident

The state forest minister’s car met with an accident. The minister escaped uninjured. West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee’s car met with an accident at at Kasba-Rajdanga Main Road in Kolkata on Sunday. A goods vehicle carrying stone chips side dashed Banerjee’s car . The car was damaged completely.

Earlier on Saturday, union minister Babul Supriyo’s convoy met with an accident at Dhulagarh area of Howrah district. A car which came in the wrong line has hit the last car in the convoy.