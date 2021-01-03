‘Should disclose minutes of meetings’: : Sitaram Yechury hits out at union government over Covid vaccine

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has criticized the union government over the Covid-19 vaccine approval. The CPM leader said that the union government’s attempt to short-circuit the process for political gain will damage the reputation of the Indian pharmaceutical companies.

” The announcement about the two vaccine candidates should be accompanied by full disclosure of the minutes of the meetings, information about all the trials and results in order to build confidence in the people. This has been done globally. Our government should do so too”, Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

“Any attempt to short-circuit the regulatory process for political gains will damage the good reputation built by Indian pharma over the years”, tweeted the CPM leader.

Any attempt to short-circuit the regulatory process for political gains will damage the good reputation built by Indian pharma over the years. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 3, 2021

Many political leaders has raised concerns over Covid-19 vaccine approval. Earlier, India’s drugs regulator approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country. An expert committee formed by the union government has has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use.