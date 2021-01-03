India Meteorological Department forecasts rain, thunderstorm

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall and thunderstorm. IMD has predicted that rainfall and thunderstorm in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other regions in the next two hours.

“A thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in the next two hours over isolated places of entire Delhi, Palwal, Hodal (Haryana), Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Bharatpur, Mehndipur Balaji (Rajasthan), Barsana, Nandgaon, Khataoli, Gulaoti, Chapraula, Modinagar, Meerut, Hapur, Kandhla, Gurmukhteshwar, Muzaffarnagar, Khair, Anupshahr, Aligarh, Sambhal, Jahangirabad, Bijnor, Siyana, Bhajoi, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Jattari, Khurja, Khair, Mathura, Hathras, Iglas, Hastinapur, Nazibabad, Chandpur, Bihnor and Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh)”, said a official bulletin issued by IMD.