Jammu and Kashmir: Weather department reported widespread snowfall

Srinagar, the summer capital of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, became white today besides the party of Kashmir Valley due to pure snowfall, heaviest of the winter so far, since early this morning.

Director of meteorological center based in Srinagar, Sonam Lotus said, “As of now, snowfall of the same intensity is likely to continue till afternoon and thereafter there will be a temporary break till evening.” Lotus added, “Moderate to heavy snowfall with isolated very heavy snowfall most likely to occur in South Kashmir, Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Banihal-Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Zanskar Drass and on higher reaches of Ladakh region.”

He further said, “This may lead to a disruption of surface and air transportation, waterlogging in plains of Jammu and Srinagar cities.” The traffic department tweeted, “Jammu-Srinagar NHW closed for traffic movement due to heavy snowfall around Jawahar Tunnel.”