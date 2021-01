The possible date of Eid Al Fitr and Ramadan in 2021 announced. A UAE based astronomer has announced the possible dates. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has announced this.

As per Ibrahim Al Jarwan Ramadan crescent is expected to form on April 12, 2021 at 06:31pm UAE time. So Ramadan in 2021 is expected to begin on April 13, Tuesday. The above dates are subject to moon sighting.