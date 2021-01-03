“See China and learn, set an example”; Pakistan’s finger against India?

Pakistan’s current pastime is to continue praising China’s actions. Pakistan has once again praised the development work being carried out by China. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear at a public meeting yesterday that China’s development policies should be modeled on economic growth and poverty alleviation.

Pakistan’s PM says China’s development models are excellent If you want to set an example for any country’s development policies, it should be China, said Imran Khan. China’s growth over the past 30 years has been amazing. Without naming India, Imran Khan said that lessons should be learnt from this and that other countries should set an example for China.

There is no poverty in China. Some countries should understand that this is real development. The implementation of industrialization and special export sectors and increased foreign investment helped boost China’s economy. China lifted the people out of poverty with money. China has the necessary economy. The Pakistani Prime Minister said.

China had recently taken the last area off the list of poorer regions. This was the response of Imran Khan.