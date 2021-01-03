Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has completed 15 years as the head of the UAE Government

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has finished 15 years as the leader of the UAE Government.

The UAE Vice-President tweeted, “I worked to accomplish the vision of my brother, the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I did my best to serve the people of the UAE.”

Sheikh Mohammed said, “We created the principles of strategic planning in the government. We carried out the biggest legislative reforms in the history of our country through more than 50 new laws.”