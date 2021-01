On December 29, the UAE Health Mnistry and Prevention registered 1,590 cases of the Covid-19, along with 1,609 improvements.

The total number of cases in UAE as of January 3, 2021, remained at 213,231 while total cures are 189,709. The death toll increases to 679.

Today, Saudi Arabia said, “The entry to the kingdom by sea, land and air would resume from January 3, after a two-week ban was enforced amid fears of a new coronavirus variant.”