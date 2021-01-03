Weather Alert in UAE: NCM warned of poor visibility caused by fog

Alerts declared as rains binding Abu Dhabi Island. Travelers in the UAE have been advised to drive carefully as rains hit parts of the country today. The National Centre of Meteorology is also reminded of poor visibility created by fog in remarkable areas.

The NCM said, “The sea would be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf. This would be “associated with rain and fresh winds” with speeds reaching up to 45km/hour — blowing up dust and sand. There is also “poor visibility over some coastal” areas that “may extend to some internal areas” from 5.45 am till 6.45 pm today.”