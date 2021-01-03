Xiaomi seems to be taking on Apple once again with its recently launched Mi 11 smartphone

Xiaomi freshly formalized its first 6E Wi-Fi router. The Mi Router AX6000 is priced at CNY 599 (around $ 91) and is currently ready for booking in China and will make its first sale on January 8. It’s prepared with future Wi-Fi features, which we’ll mention shortly.

Relatively to “vanilla” Wi-Fi 6, which, by the way, is also a major and long-overdue upgrade over Wi-Fi ac (Wi-Fi 5), which you can read more about here, Wi-Fi 6E and the Mi Router AX6000 in particular offer 4×4 160MHz bandwidth, double the 4×4 80MHz bandwidth of Wi-Fi 6. Then there is 4K QAM intonation high-speed broadcast technology, which requires to compress data transmission and achieve 20% greater density and hence 20% more data transfer at the same time compared to the previous generation 1024 QAM.

It has a theoretical maximum aggregated wireless output of 6000 megabytes/s and is also equipped with a 2.5Gbps LAN port.