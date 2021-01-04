Anil Panachooran’s postmortem report released….

Thiruvananthapuram: The postmortem report of poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran, who passed away yesterday, has been released. The postmortem report states that the cause of death was a heart attack. The report said the death was not unusual.

The postmortem was done at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Doctors informed the police that there was nothing unusual in his death. Anil Panachooran did not have any serious health problems. The relatives had approached the Kayamkulam police asking them to know the cause of death as it was a sudden death.