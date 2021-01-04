Consumption of green peas has been linked with improved heart health and weight loss. Know more!!!

The pea is most commonly the small spherical seed or the seed-pod of the pod fruit Pisum sativum. Each pod contains several peas, which can be green or yellow. Botanically, pea pods are fruit, since they contain seeds and develop from the ovary of a flower.

Green pea or matar is a part of the legume family which is commonly available during the winter season. These tiny seeds can be added to several foods. Not many are aware of the health benefits of green peas. These will not only enhance the taste of your food but will also add a wide range of nutrients to your diet. Green peas may reduce your appetite as they are loaded with protein as well as fiber. Both of these promote fullness and make you consume fewer calories. You can prepare soup with green peas for effective weight loss. Peas are also low in calories.

Green peas are a popular vegetable. They are also quite nutritious and contain a fair amount of fiber and antioxidants. Additionally, research shows they may help protect against some chronic illnesses, such as heart disease and cancer. Peas are an excellent source of many nutrients including fiber, vitamin K (found especially in fresh peas), manganese, folate, copper, and phosphorus. They’re also a good source of vitamins B6 and B2, niacin, molybdenum, zinc, protein, magnesium, iron, potassium, and chlorine. There are 117 calories in 1 cup of Green Peas.